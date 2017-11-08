Colts' John Simon: Unlikely to play against Pittsburgh
Simon (neck) won't practice Wednesday and is unlikely to return this week against Pittsburgh, head coach Chuck Pagano told Jason Spells of WTHR TV 13 in Indianapolis.
Simon has yet to practice since sustaining a stinger in Week 7. Barkevious Mingo will continue to get more playing time in Simon's absence.
