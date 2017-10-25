Colts' John Simon: Week-to-week with neck injury
Simon (neck) is considered week-to-week going forward, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Simon, who sustained a neck stinger this past Sunday, didn't practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play Sunday in Cincinnati. While his timeline for a return isn't clear, he appears set for a multi-week absence given the seriousness of head/neck injuries.
More News
-
Colts' John Simon: Might be unavailable Week 8•
-
Colts' John Simon: Suffers stinger•
-
Colts' John Simon: Scores TD on interception in Monday's loss•
-
Colts' John Simon: Records another sack in victory•
-
Colts' John Simon: Increased pass rush in Week 2•
-
Colts' John Simon: Six tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...