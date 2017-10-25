Simon (neck) is considered week-to-week going forward, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Simon, who sustained a neck stinger this past Sunday, didn't practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play Sunday in Cincinnati. While his timeline for a return isn't clear, he appears set for a multi-week absence given the seriousness of head/neck injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories