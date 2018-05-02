Colts' Johnathan Calvin: Sent to IR

Calvin (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Calvin was waived Tuesday with an injury tag and wasn't claimed by another team. It still isn't clear what he's dealing with, but Calvin is likely stuck on IR through the end of the league year unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Colts.

