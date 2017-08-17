Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Could see increased reps
Hankins (ankle) is back on the field and could see increased reps in this week's exhibition contest versus the Cowboys, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.
Hankins, a key offseason pickup, projects to start at defensive end in Week 1. He was held out of the team's preseason opener for precautionary reasons, but appears to be recovering well. Head coach Chuck Pagano indicated Hankins is "doing much better."
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....