Hankins (ankle) is back on the field and could see increased reps in this week's exhibition contest versus the Cowboys, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.

Hankins, a key offseason pickup, projects to start at defensive end in Week 1. He was held out of the team's preseason opener for precautionary reasons, but appears to be recovering well. Head coach Chuck Pagano indicated Hankins is "doing much better."