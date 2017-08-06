Hankins (ankle) is day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.

Hankins tweaked his ankle during Saturday's scrimmage and was in a boot as of Sunday. Fortunately, he looks to have avoided anything severe and should be back in order within a few days.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories