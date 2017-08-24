Play

Hankins is dealing with a shoulder injury and has not participated in practice for the last two days, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hankins just recently returned from an ankle injury, but is now dealing with a shoulder ailment that he reportedly suffered from earlier this week. Consider Hankins questionable to play in this weekend's preseason game against the Steelers.

