Colts' Johnathan Hankins: No practice Wednesday
Hankins (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.
The severity of Hankins' shoulder injury isn't clear. The Ohio State product has logged the most snaps of any Colts defensive linemen this season, and his potential absence Saturday in Baltimore could cause problems for Indianapolis.
More News
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Notches sack Thursday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Two tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Back practicing Monday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Could see increased reps•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Day-to-day with mild ankle issue•
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...