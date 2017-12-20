Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Notches sack Thursday
Hankins recorded five tackles (three solo) and one sack Thursday against the Broncos.
Hankins played 54 of 79 defensive snaps Thursday and didn't disappoint. This was just Hankins' second sack of the season, and he now has 13 tackles in his last two games. He'll have a tough time getting to QB Joe Flacco in Week 16, as Flacco ranks ninth in the league being sacked on just 5.1 percent of his dropbacks.
