Hankins sat out Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

Chuck Pagano classified the defensive lineman as day-to-day with the ankle issue, according to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin. Though he hasn't supplied much pressure on the quarterback with two sacks through 15 games, Hankins is a key run stuffer for the Colts, racking up 44 tackles (24 solo) on the campaign.

