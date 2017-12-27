Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Skips practice with ankle injury
Hankins sat out Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.
Chuck Pagano classified the defensive lineman as day-to-day with the ankle issue, according to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin. Though he hasn't supplied much pressure on the quarterback with two sacks through 15 games, Hankins is a key run stuffer for the Colts, racking up 44 tackles (24 solo) on the campaign.
More News
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Will play Saturday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: No practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Notches sack Thursday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Two tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Back practicing Monday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...