Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Totals 44 tackles in 2017
Hankins (ankle) had 44 tackles (24 solo) and two sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2017.
Hankins started 15 games at defensive end for the Colts in the first year of the three-year contract he signed in April 2017. The 25-year-old should serve a similar role on the Indianapolis defense for the 2018 season.
