Hankins suffered an ankle injury Saturday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Hankins went down on the first play of Saturday night's scrimmage, according to Zak Keefer of the Indy Star. While the severity of the injury isn't certain, Hankins' left foot is in a boot Sunday. David Parry or Al Woods will likely take his place with the first-team defense until further notice.

