Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Two tackles in Sunday's loss
Hankins started at defensive tackle and had two total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Despite an overall poor day from the Indy defense in a 46-9 loss. Hankins fared well against the run as the Colts limited Todd Gurley to just 2.1 yards per carry. Hankins' primary role is to stop the run, but that's a skill that won't produce viable IDP stats for most leagues.
More News
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Back practicing Monday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Could see increased reps•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Day-to-day with mild ankle issue•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Tweaks ankle Saturday•
-
Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Signing with Colts•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...