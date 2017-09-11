Hankins started at defensive tackle and had two total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Despite an overall poor day from the Indy defense in a 46-9 loss. Hankins fared well against the run as the Colts limited Todd Gurley to just 2.1 yards per carry. Hankins' primary role is to stop the run, but that's a skill that won't produce viable IDP stats for most leagues.