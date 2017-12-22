Colts' Johnathan Hankins: Will play Saturday
Hankins (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday and is cleared for Saturday's game against the Ravens.
Hankins missed practice on Wednesday but will take the field against the Ravens after logging a full practice Thursday. The defensive end is coming off an impressive performance last week against the Broncos in which he registered five tackles (three solo) and one sack.
