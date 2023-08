Domann was forced to exit Saturday's 24-17 preseason win over the Bears early with a calf injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Domann did not return to the contest and his status will likely be updated in the near future. The linebacker appeared in 16 games with Indianapolis in 2022 and as long as he avoided a long-term injury, he'll likely be back on the active roster again this year.