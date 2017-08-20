Colts' JoJo Natson: Another strong preseason game
Natson had three receptions for 60 yards, one rushing attempt for seven yards and returned both punts and kickoffs in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.
Natson made a strong impression for a second consecutive preseason game. He could win a return job and a reserve receiver role. The undrafted free agent from Akron is small (5-foot-7, 160) but has elite speed.
