Natson had three receptions for 60 yards, one rushing attempt for seven yards and returned both punts and kickoffs in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.

Natson made a strong impression for a second consecutive preseason game. He could win a return job and a reserve receiver role. The undrafted free agent from Akron is small (5-foot-7, 160) but has elite speed.

