Bostic tallied a team high ten tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's triumph over the Browns.

One of Bostic's tackles was for a loss to go along with one pass defended. The inside linebacker was all over the field in the contest, and was the only Colts' defender to see the field for all 77 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old will look to continue his stellar play Sunday night against the Seahawks.

