Bostic (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against Tennessee.

A sudden DNP for Saturday's practice, Bostic's calf issue appears to have recently surfaced. With 40 tackles in five games, an absence on his part would be a potentially significant hit to a Colts run defense that has performed well so far. Jeremiah George would appear next in line if Bostic sits.

