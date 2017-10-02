Bostic posted a team-high 12 tackles (five solo) is Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

It was the second straight game that Bostic managed to record double-digit tackles, bringing season total to a team-leading 33 (22 solo). With the Colts dealing with a defense that struggles to get off the field and an offense that has a hard time staying on, Bostic's number of tackles should continue to grow at an impressive rate.