Colts' Jon Bostic: Records 12 tackles Sunday
Bostic posted a team-high 12 tackles (five solo) is Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
It was the second straight game that Bostic managed to record double-digit tackles, bringing season total to a team-leading 33 (22 solo). With the Colts dealing with a defense that struggles to get off the field and an offense that has a hard time staying on, Bostic's number of tackles should continue to grow at an impressive rate.
More News
-
Colts' Jon Bostic: Leads team in tackles Week 3•
-
Colts' Jon Bostic: Seven tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Jon Bostic: Absent from injury report•
-
Colts' Jon Bostic: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Jon Bostic: Undergoes surgery on finger•
-
Colts' Jon Bostic: Early lead on starting linebacker role•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...