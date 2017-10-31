Colts' Jon Bostic: Recovers fumble Sunday
Bostic led the Colts with eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Bengals.
Bostic notched his first sack of the season and also recovered a fumble while playing 53 of 56 defensive snaps Sunday. The Colts will face Deshaun Watson and the Texans' upstart offense in Week 9.
