Bostic led the Colts with eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Bengals.

Bostic notched his first sack of the season and also recovered a fumble while playing 53 of 56 defensive snaps Sunday. The Colts will face Deshaun Watson and the Texans' upstart offense in Week 9.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories