Bostic (finger) returned to practice Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Bostic, who underwent surgery Saturday to insert a small plate in a fractured finger, played with a club-like wrap on the afflicted hand Tuesday. While it isn't clear how long he'll need the appendage, it doesn't sound as if Bostic's practice availability is in question moving forward. However, his availability for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Cowboys is far less certain.