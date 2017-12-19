Colts' Jon Bostic: Season ends prematurely
Bostic (knee) was placed on injury reserve by the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
Bostic suffered the injury in last Thursday's loss to the Broncos and while the specifics remain relatively unknown, his 2017 season has come to an end. Anthony Walker and Jermaine Grace are set for increased workloads at inside linebacker over the final two weeks of the season.
More News
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...