Bostic (knee) was placed on injury reserve by the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.

Bostic suffered the injury in last Thursday's loss to the Broncos and while the specifics remain relatively unknown, his 2017 season has come to an end. Anthony Walker and Jermaine Grace are set for increased workloads at inside linebacker over the final two weeks of the season.

