Colts' Jon Bostic: Seven tackles in Sunday's loss
Bostic started at WILL linebacker and had seven tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Indy's linebacking corps struggled against the pass Sunday. Bostic played his first game since 2015 after missing last season with a foot injury. While he didn't fare well against the pass, he may get a lot of opportunities to make tackles with a defense that will struggle to get off the field.
