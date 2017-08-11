Play

Bostick underwent surgery to put a small plate in a fractured finger, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Despite the injury, he's expected to return to practice next week. Bostic and Antonio Morrison were the leaders to win first-string inside linebacker roles, so hopefully this injury isn't a significant setback

