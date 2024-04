The Colts selected Laulu in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 234th overall.

Laulu is projected to be the Colts' final player in their 2024 NFL Draft class, and profiles to be a run-staffing lineman. He began his collegiate career at Hawaii before transferring to Oklahoma. Indianapolis is fairly deep at tackle -- led by DeForest Buckner -- so Laulu may need to find another roster to ultimately stick as a pro.