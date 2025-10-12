Taylor rushed 21 times for 123 yards and a touchdown while securing all four targets for 14 yards in the Colts' 31-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Taylor put together another signature stat line, averaging 5.9 yards per carry on his way to his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season. Taylor also scored his fourth touchdown of the last two games on a one-yard rush with under five minutes remaining to erase a 27-24 deficit and put the final points of the day up on the board. Taylor is already sitting on 603 rushing yards, seven rush TDs and an average of 5.3 yards per carry through six contests, and he'll face the Chargers' porous run defense in a Week 7 road showdown next Sunday.