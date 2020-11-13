Taylor rushed seven times for 12 yards and brought in both his targets for 25 yards in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Taylor once again struggled to get anything going on the ground, and he notably checked in third in carries behind Nyheim Hines (12) and Jordan Wilkins (eight). The rookie committed a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the Week 9 loss to the Ravens, so his continued diminished role Thursday may be partly attributable to that miscue. Taylor has now logged single-digit carries in back-to-back games for the first time as a pro, leaving his fantasy prospects mixed ahead of a Week 11 interconference matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 22.