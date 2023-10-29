Taylor rushed 12 times for 95 yards and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Colts' 38-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Taylor put together an impressive performance on the ground for the second straight week, but he notably logged just one more carry than backfield mate Zack Moss, who also recorded the Colts' only rushing touchdown. Taylor does appear to be explosive following his offseason ankle surgery, but with Moss also remaining effective and a similarly proficient pass catcher, it appears the duo will continue to operate in a fairly even timeshare for the foreseeable future. Taylor draws a favorable matchup in Week 9 on the road against the vulnerable Panthers run defense.