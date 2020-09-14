The Colts confirmed Marlon Mack's season-ending Achilles tear Monday, putting Taylor in position for an expanded role going forward, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rather than beginning his career in a three-headed backfield by committee, Taylor now looks to be in prime position to emerge as Indianapolis' lead ballcarrier, with Nyheim Hines also handling a change-of-pace role. Taylor logged nine carries for 22 yards during Indianapolis' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, while also adding six catches for 67 yards. The rookie second-round pick's explosive early-down profile wasn't perfectly suited to a Week 1 tilt in which the Colts were forced to play catch-up, but he'll have a chance at a more favorable gamescript against the Vikings on Sunday.