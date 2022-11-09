Taylor (ankle) was present for Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Taylor didn't practice last week before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but his presence at Wednesday's session is a positive indicator ahead of this weekend's contest versus the Raiders. The Colts' upcoming injury report will clarify the running back's participation level, in any case.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Won't play Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Still not practicing•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Returns after injury scare•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Totals 85 yards in return•