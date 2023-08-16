Taylor (ankle), who had returned to Indianapolis on Monday, has left the Colts again due to a personal matter, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, the Colts released a statement Wednesday noting that the running back -- who remains on the active PUP list -- "had a personal matter arise...and his absence is excused." At this time there is no timetable for Taylor's return to the team, but according to Holder, it's his understanding that Taylor's current absence is not related to his contract situation.