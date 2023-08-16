Taylor (ankle), who returned to Indianapolis on Monday, has left the Colts again due to a personal matter, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, the Colts released a statement Wednesday noting that the running back -- who remains on the active PUP list -- "had a personal matter arise...and his absence is excused." At this time, Taylor is without a timeline to return to the team, but according to Holder, Taylor's current absence is not related to his contract situation.