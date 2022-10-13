Taylor (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Taylor was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, but his presence on the field Thursday bodes well for the running back's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Jaguars. The Colts' upcoming injury report will clarify Taylor's official level of participation.
