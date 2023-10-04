Taylor (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

In light of his presence at Wednesday's walk-through, the Colts have a 21-day window in which to activate the running back off the PUP list, with Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis noting that it's possible Taylor could play as soon as Sunday against the Titans. For his part, coach Shane Steichen said "we'll see," in terms of Taylor's Week 5 status. 'We'll see how practice goes. We've got the walk-through (Wednesday) and then practice Thursday and Friday, so we'll see where he's at." Either way, it appears as though Taylor has moved past his ankle issue, but his relationship with the Colts organization remains a fluid situation in the wake of his previous request to be traded.