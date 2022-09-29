Taylor (toe) was present for Thursday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's session, Taylor's return to the field Thursday is encouraging, though it remains to be seen how the Colts will officially list his participation level. In order to approach Sunday's game against the Titans minus an injury designation, however, Taylor will presumably need to log a full practice by Friday.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Workhorse role in Week 3 win•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Limited volume in blowout loss•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Tramples Texans again Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Getting ready for Week 1•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Preseason action unlikely•