Taylor carried the ball 32 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns and caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

The star running back is having a massive finish to the season. Taylor topped 100 rushing yards for the third straight game, a stretch in which he's racked up 450 yards and five TDs on the ground while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, so the team may elect to sit veterans like Taylor in Week 18. If he does take the field though, he'll have a very favorable matchup at home against the Jaguars.