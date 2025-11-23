Taylor rushed 16 times for 58 yards and brought in two of three targets for eight yards in the Colts' 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs' defense did a number on Taylor the likes of which very few teams have been able to this season, with the star running back finishing under 60 rushing yards for only the second time in 11 games. Taylor was coming off a season-high 244 rushing yards and three rushing scores in Week 10 against the Falcons before the Colts' bye, and Sunday also marked only the second time this season he failed to record more than one run of double-digit yardage. Taylor will aim to regroup at the expense of a tough Texans defense in a Week 13 home matchup next Sunday.