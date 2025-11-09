Taylor rushed 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns while bringing in all three targets for 42 yards in the Colts' 31-25 overtime win against the Falcons on Sunday in Berlin.

The highlights of yet another memorable day for Taylor were his final two touchdowns, which consisted of an 83-yard run with just over six minutes remaining in regulation and the game-winning eight-yard scamper up the middle in overtime. Taylor's yardage total fell just short of the career-high 253 he gained against the Jaguars as a rookie back in January 2021, and it served as his third tally of more than 150 yards already this season. Taylor also now has four three-touchdown performances in his MVP-caliber 2025 campaign, and he'll have a Week 11 bye to take a breath before returning to action in a Week 12 road showdown against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 23.