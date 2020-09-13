Taylor tallied nine rushes for 22 yards in the team's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars. He also added six receptions for 67 yards.

Taylor took over an expanded role with Marlon Mack's exit (Achilles), particularly as a receiver. He finished second on the team in receiving yards, as the Colts tried to play catch up against the Jaguars. While Taylor didn't accomplish much on the ground, he should have the chance to improve in terms of both volume and efficiency moving forward. He's in line to take over a lead back role in Week 2 against the Vikings.