Taylor carried the ball 18 times for 95 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Vikings.

The Colts managed only 218 yards of offense in total, and Taylor had nearly as many rushing yards as Daniel Jones had passing yards. Taylor also scored his team's only TD on a 38-year-old dash in the first quarter. The star RB is still looking for his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season, but he's topped 90 yards in five of seven games and has produced 100-plus scrimmage yards four times while racking up eight scores on the ground. Taylor will face another tough run defense in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.