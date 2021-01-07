Taylor (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills.
Though Taylor -- who racked up 30 carries for 253 yards and two TDs in Week 17 -- was listed as a limited practice participant this week, he previously indicated that he'd be ready to roll versus the Bills and his final injury designation for wild-card weekend confirms that.
