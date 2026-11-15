Taylor rushed 16 times for 83 yards and brought in two of four targets for 20 yards in the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that stayed with Indianapolis.

Taylor made it through the trade deadline unscathed after rumors swirled around a possible change of scenery, but the talented back still split plenty of work with rookie backfield mate Seth McGowan, who logged 12 carries in his own right. Taylor still remained the No. 1 option and was the only one of the two to see any targets, and the rushing yardage total was his best since Week 7, just before serious trade speculation began. Taylor is naturally staying put for the rest of the campaign, but it seems likely that he'll continue ceding his fair share of touches to McGowan moving forward.