Taylor carried 18 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns while failing to bring in his lone target during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Taylor averaged a respectable 4.1 yards per carry against a tough defensive unit while adding a pair of short touchdown runs in the first half. He was uncharacteristically quiet as a pass-catcher, which capped his overall production, but his five touchdowns in the last three games are surely keeping fantasy managers happy. Taylor now has 11 total touchdowns on the season and will look to head into the postseason on a high note in next Sunday's inviting matchup with the Jaguars.