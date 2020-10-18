Taylor carried 12 times for 60 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 55 yards during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Bengals.

Taylor averaged a healthy 5.0 yards per carry against a beatable Bengals front, but his team unexpectedly found itself in a large early hole, which limited his rushing attempts. Fortunately for fantasy managers who started Taylor, he was excellent as a pass catcher and finished with more receiving yards than he had in his previous four games combined. The rookie has performed quite well when given the chance, but his output has perhaps been limited by a Colts offense that hasn't lived up to expectations to this point. He'll enjoy an upcoming bye before facing a beatable Lions defense in Week 8.