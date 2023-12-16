There is a reportedly optimism that Taylor (thumb) could potentially return to action Dec. 24 against the Falcons, according to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network.

Taylor has already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Steelers, but Rappaport notes that it's possible that the running back could return to action in Week 16, following a three-game absence. Added context on that front will arrive once the Colts begin posting injury reports next week, but in the meantime, Zack Moss will continue to lead the team's backfield versus Pittsburgh.