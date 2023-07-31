The Colts are considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury due to a back injury that he sustained during the offseason, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Taylor began training camp on the active/PUP list after failing to pass his pre-camp physical. He's been rehabbing from January ankle surgery and is also dealing with a back injury that he sustained while working out on his own during the offseason. In addition to his injuries, Taylor formally requested a trade after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay on Saturday. Irsay has indicated that the Colts don't plan to trade Taylor this year, but it's unclear when the 24-year-old will be able to practice. The Colts wouldn't be obligated to pay Taylor during the 2023 season if he doesn't play due to a non-football injury, and his contract would carry over to the 2024 campaign, which would complicate his contract situation even more as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Irsay has said that the team isn't currently discussing an extension with the star running back.