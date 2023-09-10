Taylor (ankle) could pass a physical as soon as Sunday and is planning to return to action when first eligible to return from the PUP list Week 5 against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Indianapolis placed Taylor on its PUP list Aug. 29 after he missed time in camp while healing from January surgery on his right ankle. About a month before landing on the PUP list, Taylor put in a request to be moved elsewhere and was eventually granted permission to pursue a deal, but the Colts weren't able to find another team willing to meet their high asking price in a trade for the running back. Though Taylor's relationship with the Colts still remains on shaky ground, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the 24-year-old is "training hard" as he works his way back from ankle surgery, and there remains a "slim, but possible" chance that he returns to play for Indianapolis when activated. According to Rapoport, Taylor would likely need a contract extension before suiting up for the Colts, something that Indianapolis has not yet been willing to offer. The Colts will most likely continue to engage with teams in trade talks over the next four weeks, assuming Taylor passes his physical and the reports regarding his recovery from the ankle injury remain promising.