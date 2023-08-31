GM Chris Ballard said Wednesday that he thinks Taylor (ankle) and the Colts can still repair their relationship, Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ballard told reporters he "won't quit on the relationship" even though "the situation sucks" for player, team and fans. For what it's worth, Doyel disagrees with the GM's assessment that things can be fixed, noting that Taylor has made it clear he's done with the Colts. Taylor is ineligible for the first four games of the season on the PUP list and reportedly still has some pain in his surgically repaired ankle, but the Colts can trade him in the meantime if they're willing to rethink a self-imposed Tuesday deadline. Zack Moss (arm), Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are the three running backs on Indy's initial 53-man roster.