The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for Taylor (ankle), who is fully healthy after opening the season on the PUP list, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Taylor, who underwent surgery on his right ankle in January, was placed on the PUP list Aug. 29, with the transaction coming just weeks after the star running back had put in a request to be traded. The Colts ended up initiating trade discussions toward the end of the preseason, but after finding no offers to its liking, Indianapolis has since held no recent talks with teams regarding a deal. According to Rapoport and Pelissero, multiple teams are still interested in swinging a trade for Taylor and signing him to a contract extension in line with the NFL's top backs, but for now, the Colts' focus is getting the 24-year-old back on the field. In recent weeks, Taylor has been conducting his rehab at the team's facility, so he presumably plans on practicing and playing with the Colts even though he prefers to be dealt elsewhere. If Taylor puts in full practices Wednesday through Friday, he could have a chance at making his season debut as soon as next Sunday against the Titans, though the Colts would have until Week 8 to add him to the 53-man roster.