Taylor (ankle), who was activated from the PUP list Saturday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans, could split snaps with Zack Moss in his season debut, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shortly after being activated from the PUP list, Taylor came to terms with the Colts on a three-year, $42 million extension, so he'll be locked in as Indianapolis' feature back for the foreseeable future after the team had listened to trade pitches for the 24-year-old running back leading up to Week 1. Though Taylor will likely reclaim one of the heavier snap and touch counts in the NFL beginning in Week 6, the Colts could be inclined to ease him back into action while he plays his first game since Dec. 17. Before practicing Wednesday through Friday this week, Taylor hadn't taken part in any on-field work with the Colts since undergoing surgery in January to address a high-ankle sprain. Taylor is still likely to serve as the Colts' top backfield option Sunday and projects as a must-start player in all but the shallowest of fantasy leagues, but Moss has been a capable between-the-tackles runner over the past three weeks and won't be excised from the game plan entirely Week 5 while head coach Shane Steichen aims to manage Taylor's workload.