The Colts list Taylor (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Taylor was able to practice fully this week, but in order for the running back to play this weekend, the Colts must activate him from the reserve/PUP list ahead of Saturday's deadline to do so in advance of Week 5 action. Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star when asked if Taylor would play Sunday, coach Shane Steichen said, "We'll see." The fact that Taylor has been deemed questionable by the team suggests that it's not a lock that he'll be activated to face Tennessee, but if he does end up suiting up he'd reenter a backfield that's been led capably out of the gate by Zack Moss, a context that could potentially result in an initial timeshare.